5 delicious ways to cook with beetroots
What's the story
African cuisine is famous for its colorful flavors and healthy ingredients. Beetroots, with their earthy taste and vibrant color, are a staple in several African dishes. Not only do these root vegetables add a pop of color to your plate, but they also come loaded with nutrients. Here are five delicious ways to add beetroots to your meals, the African way.
Dish 1
Beetroot salad with citrus dressing
A refreshing beetroot salad with a citrus dressing can be the perfect starter or side dish.
Cooked beetroot is sliced and mixed with orange segments and a light dressing of lemon juice and olive oil.
The combination of sweet beetroots and tangy citrus makes for a balanced taste that goes well with grilled vegetables or rice dishes.
Dish 2
Spicy beetroot stew
Spicy beetroot stew is a hearty dish that combines the earthiness of beetroots with spices like cumin and coriander.
The beetroots are diced and cooked slowly with tomatoes, onions, and chili peppers until tender.
This stew can be served over couscous or with flatbread for a filling meal that warms the soul.
Dish 3
Beetroot porridge
Beetroot porridge is a unique way to enjoy this root vegetable in a breakfast form.
Grated beetroots are cooked with millet or sorghum flour to make a thick porridge.
Sweetened with honey or sugar, this porridge provides an energizing start to the day, while giving you the health benefits of beetroots.
Dish 4
Roasted beetroot chips
For those who like crunchy snacks, roasted beetroot chips are an excellent choice.
Thinly sliced beetroots are tossed in olive oil and seasoning before being baked until crispy.
These chips make for an ideal substitute for regular potato chips and are perfect for snacking on their own or with dips like hummus.
Dish 5
Beetroot smoothie bowl
A beetroot smoothie bowl is an innovative way to incorporate this vegetable into your diet without compromising on taste.
Blending cooked beetroots with bananas, yogurt, and a splash of coconut milk creates a creamy base that can be topped with granola or fresh fruits like berries for added texture and flavor.