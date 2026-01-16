Love beetroots? You'll enjoy these street breakfast dishes

Beetroot is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of street breakfast options. Its earthy flavor and vibrant color make it a favorite among street food vendors. From savory to sweet, beetroot can be used in a number of ways to whip up delicious breakfast dishes. Here are five street breakfast options that highlight the unique taste of beetroot.

Paratha Beetroot paratha delight Beetroot paratha is a popular North Indian breakfast option. The dough is kneaded with grated beetroot, making the flatbread colorful and nutritious. Usually served with yogurt or pickles, this dish gives a balance of flavors and textures. The natural sweetness of beetroot goes well with spicy condiments, making it a favorite among street food lovers.

Dosa Beetroot dosa twist Adding beetroot to dosa batter gives a colorful twist to this classic South Indian dish. The fermented rice and lentil crepes are tinted pinkish-red, making them visually appealing. Served with coconut chutney or sambar, beetroot dosa is both healthy and tasty. The subtle sweetness of beetroot balances the tangy chutneys, making it an interesting breakfast option.

Upma Beetroot upma fusion Beetroot upma is a fusion twist on the traditional South Indian breakfast. Semolina is cooked with grated beetroot and spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves. The result is a colorful porridge-like dish that is both filling and nutritious. The earthy flavor of beetroot goes well with the spices, making it an interesting morning meal option.

Poha Beetroot poha innovation Beetroot poha is an innovative take on the traditional flattened rice dish. By adding grated beetroot to the mix, this version offers an eye-catching color contrast with peanuts and green chilies. Light yet satisfying, beetroot poha is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves for an added flavor. The combination of textures makes it an enjoyable start to the day.