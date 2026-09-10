How to cook with black garlic
What's the story
Black garlic, with its sweet and tangy flavor, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a number of dishes. Its unique taste profile makes it a favorite among chefs and home cooks alike. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the distinct flavor of black garlic. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy this ingredient, making it an exciting addition to your culinary repertoire.
Dish 1
Black garlic pasta delight
Black garlic pasta is a simple yet flavorful dish that marries the richness of black garlic with the comfort of pasta.
To prepare, saute some minced black garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Toss in cooked pasta, along with fresh herbs, such as basil or parsley, for an aromatic touch.
The result is a creamy pasta dish with subtle sweetness and depth from the black garlic.
Dish 2
Roasted vegetables with black garlic
Roasting vegetables brings out their natural sweetness, and adding black garlic enhances the flavor.
Toss your choice of vegetables, such as carrots, potatoes, or bell peppers, with olive oil and whole cloves of black garlic.
Roast them in the oven until tender and caramelized.
The roasted vegetables will have an earthy flavor, complemented by the mellow notes of black garlic.
Dish 3
Black garlic hummus twist
For a unique spin on traditional hummus, blend chickpeas with roasted black garlic cloves instead of regular ones.
Add tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for seasoning.
The result is a creamy hummus with an unexpected twist from the sweet yet slightly tangy taste of black garlic—a perfect dip for vegetables or pita bread.
Dish 4
Stir-fried greens infused with black garlic
Stir-frying greens like spinach or kale with black garlic makes for a quick and nutritious meal option.
Start by heating some sesame oil in a pan, and then add sliced greens along with minced black garlic.
Cook until just wilted but still vibrant in color; this retains nutrients while infusing them with rich flavors.
Dish 5
Savory black garlic soup
A warm bowl of soup featuring black garlic can be comforting on chilly days.
Saute onions until translucent before adding vegetable broth and whole cloves of roasted black garlic into the mix.
Simmer gently until flavors meld together beautifully, then blend if desired for smoothness.
Alternatively, leave it chunky for texture contrast within each spoonful enjoyed thoroughly.