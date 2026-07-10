A quick stir-fry of black rice with an assortment of vegetables makes for a satisfying meal

5 easy meals you can make with black rice

By Vinita Jain 12:04 pm Jul 10, 202612:04 pm

What's the story

Black rice, also known as forbidden rice, is a nutritious and versatile ingredient that can elevate any vegetarian dish. With its rich color and nutty flavor, black rice is a perfect base for a variety of meals. Here are five creative vegetarian dishes that use black rice, giving you a unique twist on traditional recipes. These dishes are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking to add more plant-based options to their diet.