Blueberry lovers, these recipes are for you

A blueberry smoothie bowl is a refreshing way to start your day.

Blend fresh blueberries with bananas and a splash of almond milk until smooth.

Pour the mixture into a bowl, and top it with granola, sliced almonds, and a few more blueberries for added texture.

This not only makes for a nutritious breakfast but also gives you an aesthetically pleasing dish that can be enjoyed any time of the day.