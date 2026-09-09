Think bottle gourd is boring? Try these dishes
What's the story
Bottle gourd, or lauki, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in various dishes. It is not just nutritious but also a great ingredient to add to your meals. Here, we look at five delicious dishes that highlight the unique taste and texture of bottle gourd. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy this humble vegetable, making it an interesting addition to your culinary repertoire.
Dish 1
Bottle gourd curry delight
Bottle gourd curry is a simple yet flavorful dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
The bottle gourd is cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander to make a savory curry.
The addition of tomatoes, onions, and other ingredients adds depth to the flavor.
This dish is perfect for those who love mild flavors with a hint of spice.
Dish 2
Refreshing bottle gourd raita
Raita is a cooling yogurt-based side dish that goes perfectly with spicy meals.
Grated bottle gourd is mixed with yogurt, mint leaves, and spices like cumin powder and salt to prepare this refreshing raita.
It not only enhances the taste of the main course but also adds a nutritional punch with its probiotic content.
Dish 3
Savory bottle gourd fritters
These crispy fritters are made by mixing grated bottle gourd with chickpea flour and spices like chili powder and ajwain seeds.
The mixture is then deep-fried until golden brown.
These fritters make for an excellent snack or appetizer and can be served with chutney or sauce for added flavor.
Dish 4
Sweet bottle gourd halwa
Bottle gourd halwa is a sweet dessert made by cooking grated bottle gourd in milk until it thickens into a pudding-like consistency.
Sugar, cardamom powder, and nuts like almonds or cashews are added for sweetness and texture.
This halwa makes for an indulgent treat without being overly sweet.
Dish 5
Nutritious bottle gourd soup
A warm bowl of soup can be comforting any time of the day.
For this nutritious soup, diced pieces of bottle gourd are simmered with vegetable broth, garlic, ginger paste, and herbs like thyme or parsley until soft enough to blend into a smooth consistency if desired.
Seasoned simply with salt and pepper, it makes an ideal starter course or light meal option.