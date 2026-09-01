Got extra breadcrumbs? Here's how to use them

We all know how important a good topping is for any Italian dish.

A mixture of fresh breadcrumbs, garlic, parsley, and Parmesan cheese makes for a delicious topping for pasta casseroles or baked vegetables.

The mixture is sprinkled over the dish before baking, giving it a golden crust that contrasts beautifully with the soft interior.

The flavors of garlic and parsley complement the richness of cheese, making it an all-time favorite.