5 delicious ways to enjoy broccoli beyond stir-fries

A broccoli cheese casserole is an easy and hearty dish that combines the richness of cheese with the freshness of broccoli.

The dish usually has steamed broccoli mixed with a creamy cheese sauce, and topped with breadcrumbs for texture.

It's perfect for family dinners or potlucks, where everyone can enjoy its comforting flavors.

The casserole can be customized with different cheeses or added vegetables for variety.