Buckwheat groat porridge is a healthy breakfast option that is both filling and nutritious

Turn buckwheat groats into these tasty dishes

By Vinita Jain 08:46 pm Jun 22, 202608:46 pm

What's the story

Buckwheat groats are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are gluten-free and rich in fiber, making them an excellent choice for health-conscious eaters. Here are five delicious dishes that highlight the unique flavor and texture of buckwheat groats. From savory to sweet, these recipes will show you how to incorporate this wholesome grain into your diet.