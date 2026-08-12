Want to try burdock root? Start with these 5 dishes
What's the story
Burdock root, a staple in many Asian cuisines, is slowly gaining popularity for its unique flavor and health benefits. With its earthy taste and crunchy texture, burdock root can be an interesting addition to your vegetarian meals. Here are five creative ways to include burdock root in your diet, making it both delicious and nutritious. From stir-fries to salads, these ideas will give you a new perspective on this versatile vegetable.
Stir-fry
Stir-fried burdock root delight
Stir-frying burdock root is a quick way to enjoy its natural flavors.
Slice the burdock root thinly and sauté it with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce for a savory dish.
Add vegetables like bell peppers or carrots for color and texture.
This method retains the crunchiness of the burdock while infusing it with aromatic spices.
Salad
Refreshing burdock root salad
A refreshing salad with grated burdock root can be a great way to relish its taste.
Mix grated burdock with shredded cabbage, carrots, and cucumber for a crunchy base.
Dress it with sesame oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt for added zest.
This salad makes for an excellent side dish or light lunch option.
Soup
Burdock root soup infusion
Incorporating burdock root into soups adds depth to the flavor profile.
Peel and slice the burdock into thin pieces before adding them to vegetable broth along with mushrooms and tofu cubes.
Season with miso paste or tamari for an umami boost.
The soup is comforting yet packed with nutrients from the vegetables.
Chips
Baked burdock chips snack
For those who love snacking healthily, baked burdock chips are an excellent option.
Simply slice the burdock root thinly using a mandoline slicer, toss them lightly in olive oil and sea salt, and bake until crispy at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit).
These chips make for a satisfying crunch without the guilt of traditional snacks.
Tea
Burdock root tea infusion
Burdock root tea is an easy way to enjoy its benefits in liquid form.
Just slice fresh burdocks into small pieces and boil them in water for about ten minutes before straining out solids through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth.
Drink hot or cold, depending on your preference.