Savory caper dishes that pack a flavor punch

Capers are small, pickled flower buds that add a tangy, salty flavor to dishes. These tiny green gems can elevate the simplest of recipes into something extraordinary. Known for their unique taste, capers are a staple in Mediterranean cuisine. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the delightful taste of capers, giving you a taste of their versatility and charm.

Dish 1 Pasta puttanesca with capers Pasta puttanesca is a classic Italian dish that combines tomatoes, olives, garlic, and capers. The capers lend a briny kick that complements the sweetness of tomatoes and the richness of olives. This dish is quick to prepare and packs a punch of flavors, making it perfect for weeknight dinners or casual gatherings.

Dish 2 Lemon-caper sauce for vegetables A lemon-caper sauce can turn steamed or roasted vegetables into an exquisite dish. The sauce is made by mixing lemon juice, butter or olive oil, and chopped capers. The acidity of lemon and saltiness of capers make a refreshing contrast with the natural sweetness of vegetables such as asparagus or broccoli.

Dish 3 Caprese salad with caper dressing A twist on the classic Caprese salad, this version uses a caper dressing instead of traditional balsamic vinegar. The dressing is made by blending olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and capers until smooth. It adds an extra layer of depth to the salad while enhancing the flavors of fresh mozzarella cheese and ripe tomatoes.

Dish 4 Roasted potatoes with caper aioli Roasted potatoes get an upgrade with a creamy aioli infused with minced garlic and chopped capers. This aioli adds a tangy contrast to the earthy flavor of roasted potatoes. It's perfect as an appetizer or as a side dish for any main course.