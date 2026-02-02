This underrated vegetable is a real kitchen king

Celeriac, or celery root, is a versatile vegetable that can elevate a number of dishes with its unique flavor and texture. While it is often overlooked, celeriac can be the star of the show in many recipes. Here are five creative ways to use celeriac in your cooking. From soups to salads, these dishes highlight the adaptability of this root vegetable and how it can add depth to your meals.

Dish 1 Creamy celeriac soup delight Creamy celeriac soup makes for a comforting dish for chilly days. Just saute onions and garlic, add peeled and diced celeriac, and vegetable broth. Simmer till tender, then blend until smooth for a velvety texture. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary for added flavor. This soup not only warms you up but also gives you a taste of celeriac's subtle nuttiness.

Dish 2 Roasted celeriac fries twist Roasted celeriac fries offer a healthy alternative to traditional potato fries. Just cut celeriac into fry shapes, toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and spices like paprika or cumin. Roast in the oven until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. These fries deliver a satisfying crunch along with the earthy flavor of celeriac.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Celeriac gratin indulgence Celeriac gratin adds an elegant touch to any meal with its creamy layers of thinly sliced celeriacs baked in milk or cream with cheese. Just layer slices of celeriacs in a baking dish with cheese between layers, and bake until golden brown on top. This dish makes for a rich side that complements roasted vegetables or salads perfectly.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Fresh celeriac salad surprise A fresh celeriac salad makes for a refreshing twist on traditional salads by adding raw grated celeriacs tossed with apples or pears for sweetness, nuts like walnuts or almonds for crunchiness, and lemon juice dressing for zestiness. This salad is perfect as an appetizer or side dish, giving you crisp textures and balanced flavors.