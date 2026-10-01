How to cook with celery root
What's the story
Celeriac, or celery root, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. With its mild flavor and unique texture, celeriac makes an excellent substitute for potatoes in many recipes. Here are five creative ways to use celeriac in your cooking, giving you delicious alternatives to traditional potato-based meals.
Dish 1
Creamy celeriac mash
Creamy celeriac mash is a healthy alternative to the usual mashed potatoes.
Just peel and chop the celeriac and boil it until tender. Blend with butter and milk (or a plant-based alternative) for a smooth consistency.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This dish goes well with roasted vegetables or as a side dish for any main course.
Dish 2
Celeriac fries with a twist
For a healthier take on fries, try celeriac fries.
Cut the peeled celeriac into fry-like shapes, and toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and your favorite herbs or spices.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy.
These fries make an excellent snack or side dish that pairs well with dips like hummus or yogurt sauce.
Dish 3
Celeriac soup delight
Celeriac soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days.
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft, then add diced celeriac with vegetable broth.
Simmer until the celeriac is tender, then blend until smooth for a creamy texture without any cream.
Season with thyme or parsley for added flavor.
Dish 4
Roasted celeriac wedges
Roasted celeriac wedges make for an easy, yet delicious, side dish option.
Simply cut the peeled celeriac into wedges, toss them in olive oil along with salt, pepper, paprika, or cumin if desired, then roast at 200 degrees Celsius until crispy on the outside but tender inside—about 30 minutes should do it!
Dish 5
Gratin-style baked celerics
For a unique twist on gratin, try using celeriacs instead of potatoes.
Thinly slice the celeriacs and layer them in a baking dish.
Alternate layers with cheese, cream, and seasoning to taste. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes.
This method highlights the natural flavors of celeriacs while providing a comforting, cheesy dish.