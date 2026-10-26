Celeriac: This lesser-known vegetable can make your meals more exciting

Creamy celeriac soup is a comforting dish that highlights the vegetable's subtle flavor.

To make it, sauté onions and garlic until soft, then add peeled and diced celeriac with vegetable broth.

Simmer until tender, then blend until smooth for a creamy texture.

Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary for added flavor.

This soup is perfect for chilly days and can be served as an appetizer or main course.