Celeriac: This lesser-known vegetable can make your meals more exciting
What's the story
Celeriac, or celery root, is a versatile vegetable that can elevate your everyday meals. With its mild flavor and unique texture, celeriac can be used in a number of dishes to add depth and nutrition. Here are five creative ways to use celeriac in your cooking routine. From soups to salads, these ideas will help you incorporate this nutritious root vegetable into your diet.
Dish 1
Creamy celeriac soup
Creamy celeriac soup is a comforting dish that highlights the vegetable's subtle flavor.
To make it, sauté onions and garlic until soft, then add peeled and diced celeriac with vegetable broth.
Simmer until tender, then blend until smooth for a creamy texture.
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary for added flavor.
This soup is perfect for chilly days and can be served as an appetizer or main course.
Dish 2
Celeriac fries with herbs
Celeriac fries make a healthy alternative to regular potato fries.
Cut the celeriac into fry-like shapes and toss them in olive oil with herbs like rosemary or thyme.
Bake in the oven until golden brown and crispy on the outside, but tender on the inside.
These fries make an excellent side dish or snack option that is both satisfying and nutritious.
Dish 3
Roasted celeriac wedges
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of celeriac while giving it a delightful texture.
Simply cut the celeriac into wedges, coat them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and any spices you like, such as paprika, and roast them in the oven until they are crispy outside but soft inside.
These wedges go well with any main course or can be enjoyed on their own as a tasty treat.
Dish 4
Celeriac salad with apples
A refreshing salad of grated raw celeriac mixed with apples gives a crispness and a hint of sweetness.
Mix in lemon juice to keep the color and add a tangy flavor. Toss in some nuts, like walnuts or almonds, for crunch.
This combination makes an ideal light lunch or a side dish for a dinner party.
Dish 5
Mashed potatoes mixed with celeriac
Mixing mashed potatoes with boiled, mashed celeriac gives a creamy texture with a hint of nutty flavor.
The celeriac's subtle taste complements the potatoes without overpowering them.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This dish is a great alternative to regular mashed potatoes, adding a healthy twist to your meals without sacrificing flavor.