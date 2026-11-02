Bored of eating celery the same way? Try these recipes

Celery stir-fry is an easy and quick dish that highlights the vegetable's crisp texture.

Slice celery into thin strips, and toss them in a hot pan with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce.

Add bell peppers and carrots for color and nutrition.

This dish goes well with rice or noodles, making it a fulfilling meal option.

The key is to keep the celery crunchy for maximum flavor.