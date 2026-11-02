Bored of eating celery the same way? Try these recipes
What's the story
Often overlooked, celery is a versatile vegetable that can add a refreshing crunch to a variety of dishes. While most of us use it as a salad ingredient or a soup base, celery can be the star of the show in many unique recipes. Here are five creative ways to enjoy this humble vegetable, transforming it from a mere garnish to a delightful mainstay on your plate.
Stir-fry
Celery stir-fry delight
Celery stir-fry is an easy and quick dish that highlights the vegetable's crisp texture.
Slice celery into thin strips, and toss them in a hot pan with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce.
Add bell peppers and carrots for color and nutrition.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles, making it a fulfilling meal option.
The key is to keep the celery crunchy for maximum flavor.
Soup
Creamy celery soup
A creamy celery soup is perfect for those chilly days when you want something warm and comforting.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic until soft, then add chopped celery and potatoes for thickness.
Simmer with vegetable broth until tender, then blend until smooth for a creamy texture without dairy products.
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or dill for added depth.
Pesto pasta
Celery pesto pasta
Celery pesto pasta gives a fresh twist to the traditional basil pesto.
Blend celery leaves with nuts, like almonds or walnuts, Parmesan cheese (optional), olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Toss this vibrant green sauce with your favorite pasta shape for an easy, yet flavorful meal that showcases celery's unique taste.
Pickling
Pickled celery sticks
Pickling celery sticks is an excellent way to preserve their crunchiness while adding tangy flavors.
Cut celery into bite-sized pieces, then immerse them in vinegar mixed with sugar, salt, mustard seeds, and dill weed overnight in the refrigerator.
These pickled delights make an excellent addition to sandwiches or as a snack on their own.
Juicing
Celery juice blend
Juicing is another great way to enjoy all the health benefits of celery without cooking it.
Simply wash the stalks thoroughly, then feed them through a juicer, mixing them with other fruits like apples or cucumbers, depending on your taste.
This refreshing drink is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, and potassium, among other nutrients, making it a great addition to your daily diet.