Heard of cempedak?
What's the story
Cempedak is a tropical fruit often confused with jackfruit. Native to Southeast Asia, it has a sweet and fragrant flavor. Its versatility makes it an interesting ingredient in many dishes. Here are five unique recipes that use cempedak, showcasing its potential in both sweet and savory dishes. Each recipe highlights the fruit's distinct taste and texture, giving you a new way to enjoy this exotic fruit.
Dish 1
Cempedak fritters delight
Cempedak fritters are a popular snack in many parts of Asia.
To prepare them, mash ripe cempedak and mix it with flour, sugar, and a pinch of salt.
Form small patties and deep-fry until golden brown.
The fritters are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them an ideal tea-time snack or party appetizer.
Dish 2
Sweet cempedak pudding
For those with a sweet tooth, cempedak pudding is a delicious dessert option.
Blend ripe cempedak with coconut milk, sugar, and agar-agar powder.
Pour the mixture into molds and refrigerate until set.
The pudding has a creamy texture with hints of tropical flavor, making it a delightful end to any meal.
Dish 3
Spicy cempedak curry
Spicy cempedak curry is an interesting twist on traditional curries.
Cook sliced cempedak with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric and cumin.
Simmer until the fruit is tender and the flavors meld together.
This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads for a hearty meal.
Dish 4
Cempedak chips crunch
Crispy cempedak chips make for an addictive snack option.
Thinly slice unripe cempedaks and soak them in salted water for a while. Pat them dry before frying them in hot oil till crisp.
These chips are perfect for snacking on their own or as an accompaniment to dips.
Dish 5
Cempedak smoothie refreshment
A refreshing smoothie can be made by blending ripe cempedaks with banana, yogurt, or coconut milk, and ice cubes until smooth.
This drink provides natural sweetness along with creamy consistency, making it perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up.