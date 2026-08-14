Think chickpea sprouts are boring? Try these 5 recipes
What's the story
Chickpea sprouts are a versatile, nutritious ingredient that can be added to several dishes. They are loaded with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, making them a great addition to any meal. Here are five innovative recipes that highlight the unique texture and flavor of chickpea sprouts. From salads to stir-fries, these dishes offer a delicious way to enjoy this healthy ingredient.
Fresh mix
Chickpea sprout salad delight
A chickpea sprout salad is a refreshing way to enjoy these nutritious sprouts.
Mix them with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers for a colorful dish. Add some lemon juice and olive oil for dressing.
This salad is not just easy to prepare, but also packed with vitamins and minerals.
It's an ideal choice for a light lunch or as a side dish at dinner.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried chickpea sprouts with veggies
Stir-frying chickpea sprouts with vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and snap peas makes for a quick and nutritious meal.
Start by sautéing garlic in olive oil before adding the veggies and sprouts. Season with soy sauce or tamari for flavor.
This dish retains the crunch of the sprouts while making them absorb the flavors of the other ingredients.
Spread idea
Chickpea sprout sandwich spread
Chickpea sprout sandwich spread is a creative way to use these sprouts in your meals.
Blend chickpea sprouts with cream cheese or hummus until smooth. Add herbs like dill or parsley for extra flavor.
Spread this mixture on whole-grain bread, along with lettuce and sliced cucumbers, for a healthy sandwich option.
Flavorful tacos
Spicy chickpea sprout tacos
For those who love bold flavors, spicy chickpea sprout tacos are an excellent choice.
Mix chickpea sprouts with black beans, corn kernels, diced avocados, and jalapeños in taco shells made from corn tortillas or lettuce leaves as low-carb alternatives.
Top off with salsa verde or hot sauce, if desired.
Warm soup
Creamy chickpea sprout soup
A creamy soup made from pureed chickpea sprouts is perfect when you are craving something warm, yet nutritious.
Simmer chopped onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until soft. Then blend smoothly before returning it to the pot.
Stir in coconut milk, salt, pepper, and thyme, and let simmer gently. Serve hot, garnished with fresh cilantro leaves.