Tunisian chickpea salad is a refreshing mix of cooked chickpeas tossed with fresh vegetables

Love chickpeas? Try these African recipes

By Vinita Jain 04:51 am Jul 03, 202604:51 am

What's the story

Chickpeas are a staple in many African cuisines, thanks to their versatility and nutritional benefits. Rich in protein and fiber, they make a great ingredient for a variety of dishes. From stews to salads, chickpeas are used in so many ways across the continent. Here are five African chickpea dishes that highlight the region's unique flavors and culinary traditions.