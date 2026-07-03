Love chickpeas? Try these African recipes
What's the story
Chickpeas are a staple in many African cuisines, thanks to their versatility and nutritional benefits. Rich in protein and fiber, they make a great ingredient for a variety of dishes. From stews to salads, chickpeas are used in so many ways across the continent. Here are five African chickpea dishes that highlight the region's unique flavors and culinary traditions.
Dish 1
Moroccan chickpea tagine
Moroccan chickpea tagine is a slow-cooked stew that combines chickpeas with vegetables like carrots and potatoes. Spiced with cumin, coriander, and cinnamon, this dish has a warm flavor profile. Traditionally cooked in a tagine pot, it allows the ingredients to meld together beautifully over time. Served with couscous or bread, it is a hearty meal that showcases Morocco's rich culinary heritage.
Dish 2
Ethiopian chickpea stew (shiro)
Shiro is an Ethiopian stew made with ground chickpeas and spices such as berbere powder. This thick stew is often enjoyed with injera, a sourdough flatbread native to Ethiopia. The berbere powder gives shiro its characteristic heat and depth of flavor, while providing essential nutrients from the chickpeas. It is a staple dish in Ethiopian households due to its simplicity and satisfying taste.
Dish 3
Tunisian chickpea salad
Tunisian chickpea salad is a refreshing mix of cooked chickpeas tossed with fresh vegetables, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers. Dressed with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and herbs like parsley or mint, this salad is light yet flavorful. It makes for an excellent side dish or light lunch option during warmer months when you want something cool but filling.
Dish 4
Senegalese peanut-chickpea stew (maafe)
Maafe is another popular West African stew that combines peanuts with chickpeas for an added protein punch. The two are simmered together until tender, along with tomatoes and spices such as ginger or turmeric, before being served over rice or millet porridge called fonio. This hearty meal reflects Senegalese flavors while providing nutritional benefits from both legumes.
Dish 5
Egyptian falafel sandwich (ta'ameya)
Ta'ameya is Egypt's version of falafel but uses fava beans instead of chickpeas. However, some variations include blending both legumes for texture. The mixture is seasoned with herbs like cilantro or dill, then deep-fried into patties. These are served inside pita bread with tahini sauce, making them an ideal street food option across Egypt's bustling markets.