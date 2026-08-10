Give chickpeas a tasty twist with these 5 recipes

A chickpea salad with lemon dressing is a refreshing dish that combines the earthy taste of chickpeas with the zesty tang of lemon.

To prepare this salad, mix canned or cooked chickpeas with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and parsley.

Drizzle the mixture with olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon juice for added zest. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

This dish is perfect as a light lunch or side dish.