Never cooked chrysanthemum greens? Try these 5 easy recipes
What's the story
Chrysanthemum greens, or shungiku, are a delicious and nutritious addition to any meal. These leafy greens, which are popular in Asian cuisine, have a distinct flavor that goes well with many dishes. Rich in vitamins A and C, chrysanthemum greens can be added to your diet in a number of ways. Here are five ways to enjoy these versatile greens.
Tip 1
Stir-fried with garlic
Stir-frying chrysanthemum greens with garlic is a quick and tasty way to enjoy their flavor.
Simply heat some oil in a pan, add minced garlic until fragrant, and toss in the greens.
Stir-fry for a few minutes until they wilt but remain crisp.
This method preserves the nutrients while enhancing the natural taste of the greens.
Tip 2
Added to soups
Adding chrysanthemum greens to soups is an easy way to amp up nutrition and flavor.
They go well with vegetable or noodle soups, giving a refreshing taste.
Just add them towards the end of cooking so that they retain their texture and vibrant color.
Tip 3
Used in salads
Chrysanthemum greens make an excellent base for salads, thanks to their slightly peppery taste.
Mix them with other fresh vegetables, like cucumbers or carrots, for a crunchy salad.
A simple dressing of lemon juice and olive oil can enhance their natural flavors without overpowering them.
Tip 4
Steamed as a side dish
Steaming chrysanthemum greens is another healthy option that preserves most of their nutrients.
Lightly steamed, these greens make for an excellent side dish when served with rice or tofu dishes.
A sprinkle of sesame seeds on top can add texture and nutty flavor.
Tip 5
Incorporated into dumplings
Incorporating chrysanthemum greens into dumpling fillings adds depth and nutrition.
Finely chop the greens and mix them with other ingredients like mushrooms or tofu before wrapping them in dough.
The result is a delicious dumpling that complements various dipping sauces beautifully.