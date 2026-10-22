5 delicious recipes that taste better with cinnamon

A hearty vegetable stew with cinnamon can be a comforting meal on a chilly day.

The addition of cinnamon enhances the natural sweetness of root vegetables like carrots and potatoes.

Simmered with tomatoes, onions, and garlic, this stew becomes a rich tapestry of flavors.

A dash of cumin and coriander can further complement the cinnamon's warmth, making it an ideal dish for those seeking comfort food with a twist.