5 delicious recipes that taste better with cinnamon
What's the story
Cinnamon is a versatile spice that can add warmth and depth to a range of vegetarian dishes. Its distinct flavor goes well with both sweet and savory recipes, making it a favorite among food enthusiasts. From hearty stews to delightful desserts, cinnamon can elevate the taste of many meals. Here are five vegetarian dishes where cinnamon takes center stage, giving you a unique culinary experience.
Stew delight
Cinnamon-spiced vegetable stew
A hearty vegetable stew with cinnamon can be a comforting meal on a chilly day.
The addition of cinnamon enhances the natural sweetness of root vegetables like carrots and potatoes.
Simmered with tomatoes, onions, and garlic, this stew becomes a rich tapestry of flavors.
A dash of cumin and coriander can further complement the cinnamon's warmth, making it an ideal dish for those seeking comfort food with a twist.
Pilaf twist
Cinnamon-infused rice pilaf
Rice pilaf infused with cinnamon is an aromatic side dish that pairs well with many main courses.
By adding basmati rice, raisins, almonds, and spices like cardamom and cloves, you get a fragrant pilaf.
The subtle hint of cinnamon ties all the elements together beautifully.
This dish is perfect for elevating any meal or serving as part of a festive spread.
Dessert delight
Cinnamon apple crisp
For dessert lovers, cinnamon apple crisp is an irresistible treat that marries the tartness of apples with the warm spice of cinnamon.
Topped with oats and brown sugar for texture and sweetness balance, this crisp is baked until golden brown perfection.
A scoop of vanilla ice cream on top makes it even more delightful, turning it into an indulgent, yet simple, dessert option.
Salad surprise
Spinach salad with cinnamon vinaigrette
A spinach salad drizzled with cinnamon vinaigrette offers an unexpected twist on traditional salads.
The dressing combines olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, Dijon mustard for tanginess, and ground cinnamon for warmth.
This combination enhances fresh spinach leaves while adding depth, without overpowering other ingredients like walnuts or feta cheese.
Casserole comfort
Sweet potato casserole with cinnamon topping
Sweet potato casserole topped with a buttery crumb mixture, spiced up by ground cinnamon, makes for a perfect side dish for holiday gatherings or family dinners alike.
The natural sweetness from the sweet potatoes is amplified by the addition of brown sugar, while the crunchy topping adds texture to each bite.
This dish is sure to please anyone who loves the combination of sweet and savory flavors in one bite.