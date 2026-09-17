How cloves can elevate your everyday meals

A hearty vegetable stew infused with cloves makes for a comforting meal.

Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until golden brown.

Add chopped carrots, potatoes, and green beans to the pot. Toss in a few whole cloves, along with vegetable broth, and let it simmer until the vegetables are tender.

The cloves add depth to the stew without overpowering other flavors.