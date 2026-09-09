What are collard greens, and how do you cook them?
What's the story
Collard greens are a staple in many African cuisines, celebrated for their versatility and nutritional benefits. These leafy greens can be transformed into a variety of dishes that highlight the rich culinary traditions across the continent. From savory stews to refreshing salads, collard greens offer a unique flavor profile that complements a range of ingredients. Here are five delightful African dishes featuring collard greens, showcasing the diversity, creativity, and heritage of African cooking.
Dish 1
Collard greens stew with peanuts
Collard greens stew with peanuts is a hearty dish popular in West Africa.
The collard greens are simmered with tomatoes, onions, and spices until tender. Peanuts add a creamy texture and nutty flavor to the stew.
This dish is usually served with rice or fufu, making it a filling meal that highlights the earthy taste of collard greens.
Dish 2
Spicy collard greens stir-fry
A spicy collard greens stir-fry is an easy, quick way to enjoy this leafy vegetable.
In this dish, collard greens are sautéed with garlic, ginger, and chili peppers for a kick. Soy sauce or tamari can be added for extra depth of flavor.
This stir-fry can be served as a side or main course when paired with tofu or tempeh.
Dish 3
Collard greens salad with mango
For a refreshing take on collard greens, try making a salad with fresh mango slices.
The sweetness of the mango balances the slightly bitter taste of the greens.
Tossed with lime juice and olive oil dressing, this salad is both nutritious and delicious.
It is perfect as an appetizer or light lunch option.
Dish 4
Braised collard greens in coconut milk
Braised collard greens in coconut milk is an indulgent dish popular along coastal regions where coconuts grow abundantly.
The creamy coconut milk enhances the natural flavors of the greens, while adding richness without overpowering them.
This preparation method results in tender leaves infused with aromatic spices like turmeric and cumin.
Dish 5
Collard green soup with lentils
Collard green soup with lentils makes for a nutritious combination packed with protein from lentils and vitamins from leafy vegetables.
Simmered together in vegetable broth along with carrots, potatoes, and herbs like thyme or bay leaves, it is a comforting bowlful, ideal during colder months when warmth is needed most.