Elevate your dishes by adding this aromatic herb
Often overshadowed by more popular herbs, lovage leaves provide a unique flavor profile that can elevate many dishes. With a taste reminiscent of celery but more robust, lovage leaves can be used in several culinary applications. Here are five creative ways to use lovage leaves in your cooking. From soups to salads, these ideas will help you explore the versatility of this underrated herb.
Broth
Lovage-infused vegetable broth
Creating a vegetable broth infused with lovage leaves adds depth and richness to soups and stews. Simply simmer a mix of vegetables like carrots, onions, and celery with fresh lovage leaves for an hour or so. The result is a fragrant broth that enhances the flavor of any dish it accompanies. Use this broth as a base for hearty soups or as a cooking liquid for grains.
Pesto
Lovage leaf pesto delight
For a twist on traditional pesto, swap basil with fresh lovage leaves. Blend the lovage with garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a vibrant green sauce packed with flavor. This unique pesto goes well with pasta dishes or as a spread on sandwiches and wraps.
Dressing
Refreshing lovage leaf salad dressing
Make a refreshing salad dressing by blending lovage leaves with lemon juice, olive oil, and Dijon mustard. This zesty dressing goes perfectly with mixed greens or can be drizzled over roasted vegetables for an added burst of flavor. The citrus notes from the lemon juice balance the earthy taste of the lovage.
Pilaf
Aromatic lovage leaf rice pilaf
Incorporating chopped lovage leaves into rice pilaf adds an aromatic touch to this simple side dish. Saute onions in olive oil until translucent before adding rice and vegetable broth infused with lovage leaves. Cook until tender; then stir in more fresh lovage before serving for an extra punch of flavor.
Butter
Savory lovage leaf herb butter
Make herb butter by mixing softened unsalted butter with finely chopped lovage leaves, along with some salt and pepper if you like. This compound butter can be used to top grilled vegetables or spread on warm bread rolls straight out of the oven. It adds a subtle yet distinctive taste that elevates any meal effortlessly.