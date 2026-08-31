Love coriander leaves? You'll enjoy these African specials
What's the story
Coriander leaves, or cilantro, are a staple in many African cuisines, adding a fresh flavor to the dishes. These leaves are used in a variety of ways across the continent, enhancing traditional recipes with their unique taste. From stews to salads, coriander leaves are an integral part of African culinary traditions. Here are some popular African dishes that highlight the versatility and importance of coriander leaves.
Dish 1
Moroccan coriander-infused tagine
Moroccan tagine is a slow-cooked stew named after the earthenware pot it is cooked in.
Coriander leaves are an important ingredient in this dish, adding freshness to the rich mix of spices and vegetables.
The combination of coriander with ingredients like saffron and preserved lemons makes for a fragrant, flavorful meal.
It is usually served with couscous or bread, making it a hearty meal.
Dish 2
Ethiopian coriander-spiced lentils
Ethiopian cuisine has lentil dishes that are spiced with berbere and fresh coriander leaves.
The lentils are cooked to perfection with tomatoes and onions, with coriander leaves added toward the end to preserve their freshness.
This dish goes well with injera, a sourdough flatbread that is a staple in Ethiopian meals.
The mix of spices and herbs makes for a comforting yet flavorful dish.
Dish 3
Nigerian jollof rice with coriander twist
Jollof rice is a beloved West African dish, with each country having its own version.
In Nigeria, coriander leaves are often added to the tomato-based sauce that flavors the rice.
The addition of coriander gives an extra layer of depth to the dish, without overpowering other flavors.
Jollof rice is usually served at celebrations and gatherings, making it an important part of Nigerian cuisine.
Dish 4
South African chakalaka salad with coriander
Chakalaka is a spicy vegetable relish from South Africa, often enjoyed as a side dish or salad accompaniment.
It has beans, peppers, carrots, onions, and spices, all tossed together with fresh chopped coriander leaves for added zestiness.
This refreshing salad goes perfectly with grilled foods or can be eaten on its own as a light snack option during warm weather months.
Dish 5
Kenyan sukuma wiki featuring fresh coriander
Sukuma wiki, or push the week, is a staple in Kenyan households, thanks to its affordability and nutritional value.
It's made with collard greens, sautéed with tomatoes and onions, and finished off with generous amounts of chopped fresh coriander leaves.
This simple yet satisfying dish provides essential vitamins while being easy on the pocket, making it a favorite among many Kenyans.