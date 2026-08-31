Love coriander leaves? You'll enjoy these African specials

Moroccan tagine is a slow-cooked stew named after the earthenware pot it is cooked in.

Coriander leaves are an important ingredient in this dish, adding freshness to the rich mix of spices and vegetables.

The combination of coriander with ingredients like saffron and preserved lemons makes for a fragrant, flavorful meal.

It is usually served with couscous or bread, making it a hearty meal.