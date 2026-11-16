Bored of plain curd? 5 easy recipes to try
What's the story
Curd, a staple in many kitchens, is not just a versatile ingredient but also a health booster. It is rich in probiotics, calcium, and protein, making it an excellent addition to your diet. From improving digestion to strengthening bones, curd has a lot to offer. Here are five dishes that highlight the goodness of curd and how they can be easily made at home.
Dish 1
Curd rice delight
Curd rice is a popular dish in many parts of India. It is prepared by mixing cooked rice with yogurt and seasoning it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies.
This dish is not only refreshing but also helps cool the body during hot weather.
The probiotics in curd aid digestion while providing essential nutrients like calcium and phosphorus.
Dish 2
Lassi: A refreshing drink
Lassi is a traditional Indian drink made by blending yogurt with water, spices, or sugar.
This refreshing beverage can be sweet or salty, depending on your preference.
Lassi helps in hydrating the body while providing a good dose of probiotics that promote gut health.
It is an ideal drink for hot days or after a spicy meal.
Dish 3
Raita: A cooling side dish
Raita is a cooling side dish made by mixing yogurt with vegetables like cucumber or fruits like pineapple or pomegranate seeds.
Seasoned with spices like cumin powder or black salt, raita adds flavor without overpowering the main course.
The probiotics in raita help maintain intestinal flora balance while adding vitamins A and C from the vegetables and fruits used.
Dish 4
Dahi vada: A festive treat
Dahi vada consists of lentil dumplings soaked in spiced yogurt sauce, topped with chutneys, and garnished with coriander leaves and sev (crispy noodles).
This festive treat is popular during celebrations and gatherings.
It combines textures and flavors beautifully while offering health benefits from fermented yogurt, which improves immunity and digestion.
Dish 5
Smoothies with yogurt boost
Smoothies made with yogurt are quick, nutritious options for breakfast or snacks.
Blending fruits like bananas, berries, spinach, and nuts gives you a creamy, delicious drink.
The addition of yogurt boosts protein content and provides probiotics that support gut health.
This makes smoothies a convenient way to incorporate curd into your daily diet.