5 heatless hairstyles that never go out of style
What's the story
Creating beautiful hairstyles without heat is a great way to keep your hair healthy. These heatless methods can give you gorgeous curls, waves, and volume while preventing damage from styling tools. Whether you want to add some bounce to your hair or create an elegant updo, there are plenty of heatless techniques that work for all hair types. Here are five timeless hairstyles that never go out of style.
Tip 1
Braided waves for natural texture
Braiding your hair before going to bed is an easy way to wake up with beautiful waves the next morning.
Just divide damp hair into sections and braid each one tightly.
The number of braids will determine how wavy your hair will be; more braids will give you tighter waves, and fewer will give you looser ones.
This method is perfect for those who want natural-looking waves without any heat damage.
Tip 2
Sock bun for a voluminous updo
The sock bun trick is a classic trick to get volume and style without any heat.
Just cut the toe off an old sock, roll it into a doughnut shape, and put it over your ponytail at the crown of your head.
Tuck your hair around the sock doughnut until it is evenly distributed, and roll it down to create a sleek bun.
This trick is especially useful for special occasions.
Tip 3
Twist out curls for defined ringlets
Twist-out curls give you defined ringlets without using any heat tools.
Start with slightly damp hair, and divide it into small sections.
Twist each section tightly from root to tip, and secure with clips or bands at the ends.
Let your hair dry completely before unraveling each twist gently to reveal bouncy curls that last all day.
Tip 4
Headband waves for effortless style
Headband waves are super easy and perfect for those who want to achieve soft waves with minimum effort.
Simply place a stretchy headband over your head like a crown on dry or slightly damp hair.
Tuck small sections of hair around the band until all strands are secured under it.
Leave overnight, or until fully dry, before removing the band carefully to reveal effortless waves.
Tip 5
Pin curls for vintage glamour
Pin curls are an old-school technique that gives you vintage-inspired glamour without any heat damage.
Start with slightly dampened hair, then take small sections and roll them tightly around your fingers into spirals.
Secure each curl with bobby pins, and let them air-dry completely.
Once dry, remove pins gently to reveal classic, voluminous curls, reminiscent of old Hollywood stars.