A dragon fruit smoothie bowl is a refreshing start to the day

5 creative ways to enjoy dragon fruit

By Vinita Jain 03:55 pm Sep 01, 202603:55 pm

What's the story

Dragon fruit, with its vibrant color and unique texture, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a variety of dishes. Its mildly sweet flavor pairs well with both savory and sweet recipes, making it a favorite among culinary enthusiasts. Whether you are looking to add a tropical twist to your meals or explore new flavors, dragon fruit offers endless possibilities. Here are five delightful dishes that showcase the magic of dragon fruit in creative and delicious ways.