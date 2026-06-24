Dragon fruit salsa is an innovative twist on traditional salsa recipes

Creative dragon fruit recipes you must try

By Vinita Jain 12:47 pm Jun 24, 202612:47 pm

What's the story

Dragon fruit, or pitaya, is a tropical fruit with a unique look and mild flavor. It is packed with nutrients and can be used in various dishes to add a colorful twist. Here are five creative recipes that use dragon fruit in unexpected ways, giving you a chance to explore the versatility of this exotic fruit in your kitchen.