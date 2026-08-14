Think eggplant is boring? These dishes may change your mind

Ratatouille is a classic French dish that highlights the best of vegetables, including eggplant.

The dish consists of slicing eggplant, along with zucchini, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and cooking them together until tender.

The result is a colorful medley of flavors that can be enjoyed as a side or main course.

The slow cooking allows the vegetables to meld together beautifully, making it a comforting and satisfying meal.