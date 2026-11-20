Craving fresh citrus flavor? Make these 5 lemongrass dishes
What's the story
Lemongrass is a versatile herb that lends a unique citrusy flavor to a number of dishes. Famous for its aromatic qualities, lemongrass can be used in both savory and sweet recipes. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the distinct taste of lemongrass, giving you a fresh twist on traditional flavors. From soups to desserts, these recipes are sure to tantalize your taste buds with the refreshing essence of this herb.
Dish 1
Lemongrass coconut soup
Lemongrass coconut soup is a creamy, aromatic dish that blends coconut milk with the zesty flavor of lemongrass.
This soup is usually paired with vegetables, tofu, or mushrooms for added texture.
The infusion of lemongrass lends a refreshing note that balances the richness of coconut milk.
It's a perfect starter or light meal option for those looking for something different yet comforting.
Dish 2
Grilled lemongrass tofu skewers
Grilled lemongrass tofu skewers make for a delicious vegetarian option, with marinated tofu cubes skewered with colorful veggies.
The marinade, made with minced lemongrass, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger, infuses the skewers with a savory and slightly tangy flavor profile.
Grilling them adds a smoky touch, making them ideal for outdoor gatherings or as an appetizer at home.
Drink 1
Lemongrass iced tea
Lemongrass iced tea is a refreshing drink that you can have any time of the day.
To make this tea, simply steep fresh lemongrass stalks in hot water until the flavor is released.
Once cooled, serve it over ice with a hint of honey or lemon juice for added sweetness and acidity.
This drink is perfect for cooling off on warm days while enjoying its calming aroma.
Dish 3
Lemongrass rice pilaf
Lemongrass rice pilaf adds an aromatic twist to plain rice dishes by infusing them with fragrant notes from fresh lemongrass stalks during cooking time.
The result is fluffy grains infused subtly, yet distinctly, with citrusy aromas, making it an excellent side dish accompanying curries or stir-fries alike.
Dessert 1
Lemongrass panna cotta
Lemongrass panna cotta is an elegant dessert that marries creamy textures with the bright notes of this herb.
Infused into the cream mixture before setting, it yields a delicate balance between sweetness and the herbal essence.
This makes it a sophisticated end to any meal, impressing guests with its unique flavor profile and presentation.