5 tasty ways to add more ginger to your meals

A ginger-infused stir-fry is an easy way to add some zest to your everyday veggies.

Start by sauteing garlic and sliced ginger in a pan with oil until fragrant.

Add your favorite vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots. Toss them well to coat with the ginger mixture.

Finish off with soy sauce and sesame seeds for an added crunch.

This dish is quick, healthy, and bursting with flavor.