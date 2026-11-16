How to use ginger to add flavor to any dish

A ginger-infused vegetable stir-fry is an easy and quick way to enjoy the goodness of fresh vegetables with the zing of ginger.

Just sauté your choice of vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, in a pan with some oil.

Add minced ginger and garlic for flavor. Finish off with soy sauce and sesame oil for added depth of flavor.

This dish is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner.