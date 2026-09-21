5 delicious gochujang recipes for spice lovers
What's the story
Gochujang, the Korean fermented red chili paste, is taking the world by storm with its unique combination of heat and sweetness. This versatile ingredient is being used in a number of dishes globally, adding a spicy kick and depth of flavor to them. From traditional Korean cuisine to modern fusion dishes, gochujang is becoming a staple in kitchens around the world. Here are five global dishes that have embraced this flavorful paste.
Dish 1
Spicy gochujang noodles
Spicy gochujang noodles have become a favorite among those who love quick, delicious meals.
The dish usually consists of noodles tossed in a sauce made with gochujang, soy sauce, garlic, and sesame oil. The result is a savory and spicy meal that can be prepared in under 30 minutes.
Vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli are often added for texture and nutrition.
Dish 2
Gochujang roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables with gochujang gives them an irresistible smoky flavor, with a hint of heat.
Root vegetables like sweet potatoes or carrots are commonly used, as their natural sweetness balances the spice of the paste.
A simple marinade of olive oil, honey, and gochujang enhances the vegetables's natural flavors, while adding an exciting twist to your regular roast.
Dish 3
Gochujang hummus dip
Gochujang hummus dip is a fusion twist on the classic Middle Eastern spread.
By adding gochujang into the mix, this version adds an unexpected layer of complexity to the creamy chickpea base.
The result is a vibrant dip that goes well with pita bread or fresh vegetables.
It offers both creaminess from traditional hummus ingredients and spiciness from the Korean chili paste.
Dish 4
Kimchi fried rice with gochujang
Kimchi fried rice is another popular Korean dish that has now made its way into international menus.
It usually contains rice stir-fried with kimchi, vegetables, and sometimes tofu for protein.
Adding gochujang takes this dish up a notch by adding more depth to its flavor profile without overpowering other ingredients' tastes.
Dish 5
Gochujang barbecue sauce
Gochujang barbecue sauce has become a favorite among grill lovers around the world.
This sauce blends traditional barbecue flavors with the unique taste of fermented chili paste from Korea, creating a sweet yet spicy glaze for grilled vegetables or tofu skewers.
It adds a new dimension to the classic barbecue experience, making it a must-try for anyone looking to spice up their grilling game.