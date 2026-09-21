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Home / News / Lifestyle News / 5 delicious gochujang recipes for spice lovers
5 delicious gochujang recipes for spice lovers
Spicy gochujang noodles have become a favorite among those who love quick, delicious meals

5 delicious gochujang recipes for spice lovers

By Vinita Jain
Sep 21, 2026
07:48 pm
What's the story

Gochujang, the Korean fermented red chili paste, is taking the world by storm with its unique combination of heat and sweetness. This versatile ingredient is being used in a number of dishes globally, adding a spicy kick and depth of flavor to them. From traditional Korean cuisine to modern fusion dishes, gochujang is becoming a staple in kitchens around the world. Here are five global dishes that have embraced this flavorful paste.

Dish 1

Spicy gochujang noodles

Spicy gochujang noodles have become a favorite among those who love quick, delicious meals.

The dish usually consists of noodles tossed in a sauce made with gochujang, soy sauce, garlic, and sesame oil. The result is a savory and spicy meal that can be prepared in under 30 minutes.

Vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli are often added for texture and nutrition.

Dish 2

Gochujang roasted vegetables

Roasting vegetables with gochujang gives them an irresistible smoky flavor, with a hint of heat.

Root vegetables like sweet potatoes or carrots are commonly used, as their natural sweetness balances the spice of the paste.

A simple marinade of olive oil, honey, and gochujang enhances the vegetables's natural flavors, while adding an exciting twist to your regular roast.

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Dish 3

Gochujang hummus dip

Gochujang hummus dip is a fusion twist on the classic Middle Eastern spread.

By adding gochujang into the mix, this version adds an unexpected layer of complexity to the creamy chickpea base.

The result is a vibrant dip that goes well with pita bread or fresh vegetables.

It offers both creaminess from traditional hummus ingredients and spiciness from the Korean chili paste.

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Dish 4

Kimchi fried rice with gochujang

Kimchi fried rice is another popular Korean dish that has now made its way into international menus.

It usually contains rice stir-fried with kimchi, vegetables, and sometimes tofu for protein.

Adding gochujang takes this dish up a notch by adding more depth to its flavor profile without overpowering other ingredients' tastes.

Dish 5

Gochujang barbecue sauce

Gochujang barbecue sauce has become a favorite among grill lovers around the world.

This sauce blends traditional barbecue flavors with the unique taste of fermented chili paste from Korea, creating a sweet yet spicy glaze for grilled vegetables or tofu skewers.

It adds a new dimension to the classic barbecue experience, making it a must-try for anyone looking to spice up their grilling game.

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