5 creative ways to cook wth collard greens
What's the story
Gomen, a traditional Ethiopian dish prepared with collard greens, is a staple in many households. It is not just nutritious but also versatile, going well with a variety of ingredients. Here are five creative ways to enjoy gomen, each offering a unique twist on this classic dish. Whether you are looking for new flavors or simply want to try something different, these ideas will inspire you to get creative in the kitchen.
Dish 1
Gomen stir-fry with tofu
For a protein-packed twist, try adding tofu to your gomen stir-fry.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Add cubed tofu and cook until golden brown.
Then, add chopped collard greens and stir-fry until they are tender but still vibrant green.
Season with soy sauce and a dash of sesame oil for added flavor.
This dish pairs well with steamed rice or quinoa.
Dish 2
Spicy gomen soup
If you like your meals spicy, try making a gomen soup with chili peppers or flakes.
Begin by simmering vegetable broth with diced tomatoes and onions. Add chopped collard greens, and your choice of chili peppers for heat.
Let it simmer until the greens are soft.
This soup is perfect for chilly days when you want something warm and comforting.
Dish 3
Gomen salad with lemon dressing
For a refreshing take on gomen, make a salad with fresh collard greens.
Toss in sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions for crunch and color.
Drizzle with lemon dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
This salad goes well as a side dish or light lunch option.
Dish 4
Gomen pasta bake
Transform your gomen into a hearty pasta bake by mixing cooked pasta with sauteed collard greens, and a creamy sauce made from cashews blended with nutritional yeast for cheesiness without dairy products.
Top it off with breadcrumbs before baking until golden brown at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 20 minutes.
Dish 5
Gomen stuffed bell peppers
Stuff bell peppers with a mixture of cooked rice, black beans, and seasoned gomen for a nutritious meal.
Bake at 190 degrees Celsius (375 degrees Fahrenheit) for 30 minutes.
This dish offers a delightful combination of textures and flavors, making it an ideal choice for those seeking variety in their meals.