5 creative ways to cook wth collard greens

For a protein-packed twist, try adding tofu to your gomen stir-fry.

Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Add cubed tofu and cook until golden brown.

Then, add chopped collard greens and stir-fry until they are tender but still vibrant green.

Season with soy sauce and a dash of sesame oil for added flavor.

This dish pairs well with steamed rice or quinoa.