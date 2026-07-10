5 quick stir-fry ideas using gourds
What's the story
Gourds are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be easily incorporated into quick stir-fry dishes. They offer a mild flavor and are packed with vitamins and minerals, making them an excellent choice for healthy meals. Whether you're looking to whip up a fast lunch or dinner, gourds can be the star of the show. Here are five quick stir-fry ideas using gourds to add variety and nutrition to your meals.
Dish 1
Zucchini noodle stir-fry
Zucchini noodles make an excellent substitute for regular pasta in this dish. Spiralize some zucchini and saute with garlic, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes. Add soy sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for flavor. This low-carb dish is not only quick to prepare but also provides a good dose of vitamins A and C from the vegetables.
Dish 2
Bitter melon stir-fry with tofu
Bitter melon may be an acquired taste, but it works great when paired with tofu in a stir-fry. Slice the bitter melon thinly and cook with cubed tofu, onions, and soy sauce. The bitterness of the melon balances well with the savory tofu, making it a unique dish that is rich in antioxidants.
Dish 3
Bottle gourd curry stir-fry
Bottle gourd is a mild-flavored vegetable that absorbs spices well. Cut the bottle gourd into cubes and cook it with turmeric, cumin seeds, and coriander powder. Add some tomatoes for tanginess and finish off with fresh cilantro leaves. This curry-style stir-fry is light on the stomach but packed with flavor.
Dish 4
Snake gourd sauté with peanuts
Snake gourd has a unique texture that goes well with crunchy peanuts in this simple sauteed dish. Slice the snake gourd thinly and cook it with onions until tender. Toss in roasted peanuts for added crunchiness along with salt or tamari sauce for seasoning.
Dish 5
Ash gourd soup stir-fry
Ash gourd soup can be turned into an easy stir-fry by adding vegetables like carrots or green beans into the mix while cooking ash gourd cubes in vegetable broth until soft enough to mash slightly before serving hot, garnished generously using chopped parsley leaves if desired!