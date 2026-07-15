Make green beans more delicious with these recipes
What's the story
Green beans are a versatile and nutritious ingredient in many Indian dishes. They add a crisp texture and vibrant color to meals, making them a favorite in vegetarian cooking. From curries to stir-fries, green beans can be found in various forms across Indian cuisine. Here are five popular Indian dishes that highlight the unique taste and texture of green beans.
Stuffed delight
Bharwan green beans
Bharwan green beans are a delicious stuffed dish where green beans are filled with a spicy mixture of spices and herbs.
The stuffing usually has ingredients like roasted gram flour, spices, and herbs to give a burst of flavors.
The dish is usually shallow-fried or sautéed until the beans are tender but still retain their crunchiness.
It is often served with rice or flatbreads.
Potato twist
Aloo beans sabzi
Aloo beans sabzi is a simple, flavorful dish that combines potatoes with green beans.
The potatoes lend creaminess to the dish, while the green beans add texture.
Cooked with basic spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder, this sabzi is an everyday favorite.
It goes well with chapatis or steamed rice.
South Indian specialty
Green bean poriyal
Green bean poriyal is a South Indian specialty that highlights the simplicity of green beans.
The dish is made by sautéing green beans with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and grated coconut.
It is light on the stomach and can be eaten as a side dish with rice or as part of a larger meal spread.
Kerala Classic
Beans thoran
Beans thoran is another Kerala classic that uses finely chopped green beans, cooked with coconut and spices.
The addition of coconut gives it an aromatic flavor profile that goes well with the natural taste of the beans.
This dish is usually served as part of an elaborate Kerala sadya (feast) but can also be enjoyed on its own.
Quick fix
Stir-fried green beans masala
Stir-fried green beans masala is quick to prepare but packed with flavors from different spices, like garam masala and chili powder.
The beans are stir-fried until they are crisp-tender while absorbing all the masalas used during cooking time.
This makes them ideal accompaniments alongside rice dishes, like biryani or pulao varieties, available throughout India today!