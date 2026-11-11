5 refreshing ways to enjoy green grapefruit

This refreshing salad combines the tartness of green grapefruit with the creaminess of avocado.

Start by segmenting one green grapefruit and mixing it with diced avocado. Add some thinly sliced red onion, and a handful of arugula for a peppery kick.

Drizzle the salad with olive oil and lemon juice, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

This dish makes for a light appetizer or side dish that is both nutritious and satisfying.