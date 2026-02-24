Love hemp seeds? You'll enjoy these dishes

Hemp seeds are a powerhouse of nutrition, loaded with protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients. They make a great addition to your plant-based diet. Not only are they nutritious, but they are also versatile and can be used in a number of dishes. Here are five plant-based dishes that make the most of hemp seeds, giving you delicious and healthy options for your meals.

Dish 1 Creamy hemp seed pesto Hemp seed pesto is a delicious twist on the classic basil pesto. Blend hemp seeds with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice for a creamy sauce that goes well with pasta or as a spread on sandwiches. The hemp seeds add protein and healthy fats without overpowering the taste of the other ingredients.

Dish 2 Nutritious hemp seed smoothie bowl A hemp seed smoothie bowl is an easy way to kickstart your day with a nutrient boost. Blend bananas, spinach, almond milk, and hemp seeds until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with fresh fruits like berries or kiwi for added flavor and texture. This dish is packed with vitamins and minerals, giving you the energy to tackle your day.

Dish 3 Flavorful hemp seed granola bars Homemade granola bars with hemp seeds make for a convenient snack loaded with nutrients. Combine oats, honey or maple syrup, nuts or dried fruits of your choice, and hemp seeds in a mixing bowl. Press the mixture into a baking dish and bake until golden brown. These bars are perfect for on-the-go snacking or as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Dish 4 Savory hemp seed salad dressing Make your salads more nutritious by adding a homemade dressing with hemp seeds. Blend together some hemp seeds, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until smooth. Drizzle over your favorite salad greens for an extra boost of protein without any dairy products.