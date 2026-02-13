Love jackfruit seeds? You'll enjoy these recipes

Jackfruit seeds are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Rich in protein and fiber, they make an excellent addition to vegetarian and vegan diets. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the unique texture and flavor of jackfruit seeds. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy this often-overlooked ingredient, providing both taste and nutrition.

Dish 1 Spicy jackfruit seed curry Spicy jackfruit seed curry is a delightful dish that combines the earthy flavor of jackfruit seeds with aromatic spices. The seeds are boiled until tender and then simmered in a rich sauce made from tomatoes, onions, garlic, and a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads, making it a hearty meal option.

Dish 2 Jackfruit seed stir-fry For those who love quick meals, jackfruit seed stir-fry is the perfect choice. The seeds are first boiled and then stir-fried with vegetables such as bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. Soy sauce and ginger add depth to the dish while keeping it light and fresh. This stir-fry can be served as a side or main course.

Dish 3 Creamy jackfruit seed soup Creamy jackfruit seed soup is comforting on chilly days. The seeds are blended into a smooth paste with coconut milk for creaminess without dairy products. Added spices like lemongrass or lime leaves give an aromatic touch to this soup that can be enjoyed alone or with crusty bread.

Dish 4 Roasted jackfruit seed snack Roasted jackfruit seed snacks offer crunchy bites packed with flavor. The seeds are seasoned with salt, pepper, and paprika before being roasted until golden brown. These make for an excellent snack option or can be sprinkled over salads for added texture.