Foodies, don't miss these jackfruit-based dishes
What's the story
Jackfruit, a versatile tropical fruit, is quickly becoming a favorite among foodies. Its unique texture and mild flavor make it a great substitute in savory dishes. Be it a vegetarian or just someone looking to try something new, jackfruit can make your meals interesting. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the magic of jackfruit and how it can be used creatively in your kitchen.
Dish 1
Spicy jackfruit tacos
Spicy jackfruit tacos are a delicious twist on traditional tacos.
Young green jackfruit is cooked with spices like cumin, paprika, and chili powder to give a meaty texture.
Served in corn tortillas with fresh toppings like avocado, cilantro, and lime juice, these tacos are sure to be a hit at any gathering.
Dish 2
Jackfruit curry delight
Jackfruit curry is a comforting dish that highlights the fruit's ability to absorb flavors.
The jackfruit is simmered with coconut milk, turmeric, and other aromatic spices to create a rich and creamy curry.
This dish pairs well with rice or flatbreads, and offers a satisfying meal option for those looking for plant-based alternatives.
Dish 3
Grilled jackfruit skewers
Grilled jackfruit skewers provide a smoky flavor with the natural sweetness of the fruit.
Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, and ginger, the skewers are grilled until charred and tender.
They make for an excellent appetizer or side dish at barbecues or outdoor parties.
Dish 4
Jackfruit stir-fry sensation
A jackfruit stir-fry is an easy way to enjoy this fruit in a quick meal.
The young green jackfruit is sautéed with vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots in soy sauce or teriyaki sauce.
This colorful dish is not just nutritious, but also packed with flavors that go well with steamed rice or noodles.
Dish 5
Savory jackfruit pizza
Savory jackfruit pizza gives an interesting twist to the classic pizza.
The pulled young green jackfruit is seasoned with herbs like oregano and basil, and topped with cheese on a crust of your choice.
Baked till golden brown, this pizza is a delicious way to enjoy the unique taste of jackfruit.