Bet you haven't tried jicama in these 5 ways
What's the story
Jicama, a crunchy root vegetable, is taking the culinary world by storm with its versatility and health benefits. With a sweet and nutty flavor, jicama is perfect for a variety of dishes. Whether you want to add some crunch to your salad or make a delicious stir-fry, jicama has got you covered. Here are five innovative ways to use jicama in your cooking routine.
Dish 1
Jicama slaw with lime dressing
Jicama slaw makes for a refreshing twist on the classic coleslaw.
Shred jicama and mix it with shredded cabbage and carrots for a colorful medley.
Toss in a dressing of lime juice, olive oil, and honey for added zest.
This slaw goes perfectly with grilled dishes, or it can be enjoyed on its own as a light snack.
Dish 2
Jicama fries with spicy dip
For a healthier alternative to regular fries, try baking jicama sticks until crispy. Season them with salt and pepper for flavor.
Pair these fries with a spicy dip made from yogurt, chili powder, and lime juice for an exciting contrast of flavors.
This snack is perfect for parties or as an afternoon treat.
Dish 3
Stir-fried jicama and bell peppers
Incorporate jicama into your stir-fries by slicing it thinly and sautéing it with bell peppers and onions.
Add soy sauce, ginger, and garlic for seasoning.
The result is a crunchy yet tender dish that goes well with rice or noodles.
This recipe highlights how well jicama holds its texture when cooked.
Dish 4
Jicama tacos with avocado salsa
Use slices of jicama as taco shells for a low-carb option.
Fill them with black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and avocado salsa made from mashed avocado mixed with lime juice and cilantro leaves.
These tacos are not just nutritious, but also bursting with flavor.
Dish 5
Pickled jicama sticks
Pickling enhances the natural sweetness of jicama while adding tangy notes from vinegar brine infused with spices like cumin seeds or mustard seeds, if desired.
Simply cut into sticks before immersing them in this mixture overnight in the refrigerator.
Enjoy these crunchy treats anytime you crave something tangy yet sweet!