Love greens? Try these 5 kalette recipes
What's the story
Kalettes, the hybrid vegetable that combines the best of Brussels sprouts and kale, are taking the culinary world by storm. With their unique flavor and nutritional benefits, kalettes are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five delicious ways to enjoy kalettes, from savory salads to hearty main courses, showcasing their adaptability and appeal in modern kitchens.
Dish 1
Roasted kalette salad with nuts
Roasting kalettes brings out their natural sweetness, making them a perfect base for a salad. Tossing them with some nuts like almonds or walnuts adds a delightful crunch. A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and honey enhances the flavors without overpowering the dish. This salad is not just tasty but also packed with nutrients, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious eaters.
Dish 2
Stir-fried kalettes with garlic
Stir-frying kalettes with garlic is an easy and quick way to prepare this vegetable. The high heat preserves the vibrant color and nutrients while infusing the greens with aromatic garlic flavor. Adding soy sauce or tamari can give an umami boost to the dish. This preparation method works well as a side dish or even as a light main course when paired with rice or noodles.
Dish 3
Kalette pesto pasta delight
Kalettes make an interesting twist on traditional pesto pasta dishes. Blending raw kalettes with basil, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and garlic creates a vibrant green sauce full of flavor and nutrients. Tossed with your favorite pasta shape, this dish is both satisfying and nutritious. It is ideal for those looking to incorporate more greens into their diet without sacrificing taste.
Dish 4
Grilled kalette skewers
Grilling brings out the smoky notes in kalettes while keeping their texture intact. Skewering them along with cherry tomatoes or bell peppers makes for colorful and appetizing kabobs perfect for barbecues or casual dinners at home. Brushing the skewers lightly with balsamic glaze before grilling adds depth of flavor that complements the natural bitterness of the greens beautifully.
Dish 5
Creamy kalette soup
A creamy soup made from pureed cooked kalettes offers warmth on chilly days, along with a smooth texture that goes down easily. Sauteed onions, garlic, and potatoes provide a base, while vegetable broth and cream (or coconut milk) make it rich. Seasoned well with salt, pepper, and herbs, it makes a comforting meal option any time of year.