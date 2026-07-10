Roasting kalettes brings out their natural sweetness, making them a perfect base for a salad

Love greens? Try these 5 kalette recipes

By Vinita Jain 02:57 pm Jul 10, 202602:57 pm

What's the story

Kalettes, the hybrid vegetable that combines the best of Brussels sprouts and kale, are taking the culinary world by storm. With their unique flavor and nutritional benefits, kalettes are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five delicious ways to enjoy kalettes, from savory salads to hearty main courses, showcasing their adaptability and appeal in modern kitchens.