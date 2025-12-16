Have you had khari biscuit at these tea stalls?

Khari biscuits are a beloved snack across India, often enjoyed with a cup of tea. These crunchy delights can be found at various street stalls, each offering its unique twist on the classic recipe. From Mumbai to Delhi , these stalls provide an affordable and tasty option for those looking to indulge in this simple yet satisfying treat. Here are some popular street tea stalls where you can relish khari biscuits.

Mumbai treats Mumbai's iconic Khari biscuit stalls Mumbai is famous for its street food culture, and khari biscuits are no exception. At several local bakeries and stalls, you can find freshly baked khari biscuits, crisp and flaky. These are usually paired with a hot cup of chai, making them a perfect snack for any time of the day. The prices are usually between ₹10 to ₹30 per packet, depending on the quantity and stall.

Delhi delights Delhi's bustling biscuit scene In Delhi, khari biscuits have become a staple in many tea stalls across the city. The biscuits are usually served with a side of chutney or butter for an added flavor. The price range is similar to that of Mumbai, with packets costing between ₹15 to ₹35. The bustling markets of Chandni Chowk and Connaught Place have some of the best options.

Kolkata flavors Kolkata's unique twist on khari biscuits Kolkata has its own version of khari biscuits, which are slightly spicier than the traditional ones. These biscuits are often served with a dash of masala chai, adding an extra layer of flavor to the experience. Prices in Kolkata are generally around ₹20 to ₹40 per packet, depending on the vendor and location.