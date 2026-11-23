Kohlrabi slaw with apple makes for a refreshing twist on the classic coleslaw.

Grate kohlrabi and mix it with grated apples for a sweet and tangy combination.

Toss in some shredded carrots and a dressing of yogurt, lemon juice, and honey for added flavor.

This slaw makes an excellent side dish or light lunch option, giving you a crunchy texture with every bite.