Try these kohlrabi recipes today
What's the story
Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is gaining popularity for its unique taste and nutritional benefits. Often overlooked in favor of more common vegetables, kohlrabi offers a crisp texture and mild flavor that can enhance various dishes. This article explores five exciting kohlrabi recipes that showcase the vegetable's potential in everyday cooking. From salads to stir-fries, these recipes highlight how kohlrabi can be a delightful addition to your culinary repertoire.
Dish 1
Kohlrabi slaw with apple
Kohlrabi slaw with apple makes for a refreshing twist on the classic coleslaw.
Grate kohlrabi and mix it with grated apples for a sweet and tangy combination.
Toss in some shredded carrots and a dressing of yogurt, lemon juice, and honey for added flavor.
This slaw makes an excellent side dish or light lunch option, giving you a crunchy texture with every bite.
Dish 2
Stir-fried kohlrabi with ginger
Stir-fried kohlrabi with ginger is a quick and easy way to enjoy this vegetable's unique taste.
Slice kohlrabi into thin strips, and stir-fry them with fresh ginger in sesame oil. Add soy sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for flavor.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles, making it a perfect weeknight dinner choice.
Dish 3
Kohlrabi chips with herbs
For a healthy snack alternative, try making *kohlrabi* chips seasoned with herbs.
Thinly slice the vegetable using a mandoline slicer, if you have one, toss the slices in olive oil, and sprinkle them with your choice of herbs, like rosemary or thyme.
Bake until crispy for an enjoyable snack that satisfies crunch cravings without excess calories.
Dish 4
Creamy kohlrabi soup
Creamy kohlrabi soup is perfect for those chilly days when you want something warm but light on your stomach.
Sauté onions and garlic until soft, then add diced potatoes and peeled cubes of kohlrabi into vegetable broth until tender enough to puree smoothly.
Stir in cream (or coconut milk) at the end, seasoning well before serving hot, garnished optionally with parsley leaves, if desired.
Dish 5
Roasted kohlrabi wedges
Roasted kohlrabi wedges make an easy, yet flavorful, side dish that pairs well with any main course.
Simply cut the bulbous part into wedges, toss them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, then roast them in the oven until golden brown and crispy on the outside while tender inside.
Serve alongside grilled vegetables or salads alike!