Delicious Indian dishes made with Kokum

Kokum, a tangy fruit from the Western Ghats of India, is a staple in many vegetarian dishes. Famous for its unique flavor, kokum is used to add a sour taste to curries and dals. Here are five vegetarian dishes that use kokum, highlighting its versatility and the traditional flavors of Indian cuisine. Each dish offers a different taste of how kokum can elevate vegetarian meals.

Dish 1 Kokum dal: A tangy twist Kokum dal is a comforting dish that combines lentils with the tanginess of kokum. The dish is prepared by cooking lentils until soft and then adding kokum to give it a sour punch. Seasoned with spices like cumin and mustard seeds, this dal goes well with rice or flatbreads. The use of kokum makes it different from regular dals, giving it a refreshing twist.

Dish 2 Sol kadhi: A cooling drink Sol kadhi is a popular drink in coastal regions, prepared using kokum and coconut milk. This cooling beverage is perfect for hot weather, as it helps digest food and cools the body. The addition of kokum gives sol kadhi its signature pink color and tangy taste. It can be consumed as an appetizer or alongside main meals.

Dish 3 Kokum rice: A flavorful side dish Kokum rice is a fragrant dish that marries rice with kokum's tanginess. Cooked with spices like turmeric and curry leaves, this rice dish makes for an excellent side to any meal. The subtle sourness from kokum elevates the flavors without overpowering them, making it an ideal accompaniment to dals or vegetable curries.

Dish 4 Amti: A spicy-sour curry Amti is a Maharashtrian curry that perfectly marries spices with the tanginess of kokum. Made with chickpea flour dumplings or vegetables, amti is cooked in a spicy-sour gravy. The gravy is made with tamarind, jaggery, and spices like asafoetida, cumin seeds, and mustard seeds. This dish is perfect for anyone who loves bold flavors.