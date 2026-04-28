Love lemongrass? You'll enjoy these recipes

Lemongrass is a versatile herb that can elevate the taste of many dishes with its citrusy aroma. Famous for its refreshing flavor, lemongrass can be used in a variety of recipes to add a unique twist. Here are five creative ways to use lemongrass in your cooking routine. From soups to desserts, these ideas will inspire you to experiment with this fragrant ingredient and add a new dimension to your meals.

Rice twist Lemongrass-infused rice Infusing rice with lemongrass is an easy way to add flavor to your staple grain. Simply simmer the rice with stalks of lemongrass and some water or broth. The gentle heat will release the herb's essential oils, giving the rice a subtle citrusy aroma. This method goes well with both plain and flavored rice dishes, making it an excellent side for curries or stir-fries.

Tea infusion Lemongrass tea delight Lemongrass tea is a refreshing drink that can be enjoyed hot or cold. To make this tea, steep chopped lemongrass stalks in boiling water for about 10 minutes. You can add honey or ginger for an extra zing. This soothing beverage is perfect for digestion and provides a calming effect after meals.

Advertisement

Soup creation Aromatic lemongrass soup Lemongrass soup is another delicious way to enjoy this herb's unique flavor profile. Start by simmering vegetable broth with sliced lemongrass stalks, ginger, and garlic. Add vegetables of your choice, like mushrooms or spinach, for texture and nutrition. The result is an aromatic soup that warms you up while tantalizing your taste buds.

Advertisement

Marinade magic Zesty lemongrass marinade Create a zesty marinade by blending chopped lemongrass with soy sauce, lime juice, garlic, and chili flakes. This mixture works wonders on tofu or vegetables before grilling or roasting them. The marinade not only imparts flavor but also tenderizes the ingredients, making them more delicious.