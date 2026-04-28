Love lemongrass? You'll enjoy these recipes
What's the story
Lemongrass is a versatile herb that can elevate the taste of many dishes with its citrusy aroma. Famous for its refreshing flavor, lemongrass can be used in a variety of recipes to add a unique twist. Here are five creative ways to use lemongrass in your cooking routine. From soups to desserts, these ideas will inspire you to experiment with this fragrant ingredient and add a new dimension to your meals.
Rice twist
Lemongrass-infused rice
Infusing rice with lemongrass is an easy way to add flavor to your staple grain. Simply simmer the rice with stalks of lemongrass and some water or broth. The gentle heat will release the herb's essential oils, giving the rice a subtle citrusy aroma. This method goes well with both plain and flavored rice dishes, making it an excellent side for curries or stir-fries.
Tea infusion
Lemongrass tea delight
Lemongrass tea is a refreshing drink that can be enjoyed hot or cold. To make this tea, steep chopped lemongrass stalks in boiling water for about 10 minutes. You can add honey or ginger for an extra zing. This soothing beverage is perfect for digestion and provides a calming effect after meals.
Soup creation
Aromatic lemongrass soup
Lemongrass soup is another delicious way to enjoy this herb's unique flavor profile. Start by simmering vegetable broth with sliced lemongrass stalks, ginger, and garlic. Add vegetables of your choice, like mushrooms or spinach, for texture and nutrition. The result is an aromatic soup that warms you up while tantalizing your taste buds.
Marinade magic
Zesty lemongrass marinade
Create a zesty marinade by blending chopped lemongrass with soy sauce, lime juice, garlic, and chili flakes. This mixture works wonders on tofu or vegetables before grilling or roasting them. The marinade not only imparts flavor but also tenderizes the ingredients, making them more delicious.
Dessert Twist
Sweet lemongrass dessert
Incorporate lemongrass into desserts by infusing it into coconut milk while preparing puddings or custards. Heat coconut milk gently with sliced lemongrass until fragrant, before straining it out and using it as a base for your favorite dessert recipe. This technique adds an unexpected, yet delightful, twist to traditional sweets without overpowering other flavors present within them.