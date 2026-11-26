Love lemongrass? Try these 5 delicious recipes
What's the story
Lemongrass is a versatile herb that can add a refreshing, citrusy flavor to a variety of dishes. Famous for its aromatic qualities, lemongrass can elevate the simplest of recipes into something special. Here are five creative ways to use lemongrass in your cooking, each offering a unique twist on traditional flavors. From soups to desserts, these ideas will inspire you to experiment with this fragrant ingredient in your kitchen.
Dish 1
Lemongrass-infused rice
Infusing rice with lemongrass is an easy way to add flavor without much effort.
Just simmer jasmine or basmati rice with stalks of lemongrass and water until cooked.
The result is fragrant rice that goes well with curries or stir-fries.
You can also add coconut milk for an extra layer of flavor, making it perfect for a tropical-themed meal.
Dish 2
Lemongrass tea delight
Lemongrass tea is not just refreshing but also easy to prepare.
Simply steep fresh or dried lemongrass stalks in hot water for about 10 minutes.
The tea can be enjoyed hot or chilled over ice for a cooling drink on warm days.
For added sweetness, honey or agave syrup can be added.
Dish 3
Aromatic lemongrass stir-fry
Adding lemongrass to stir-fries gives an aromatic twist to the dish.
Finely chop the tender parts of the stalks, and sauté them with vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots.
The citrusy notes of lemongrass complement soy sauce and ginger beautifully, creating a harmonious balance of flavors.
Dish 4
Lemongrass marinade magic
A marinade with lemongrass can take your grilled vegetables or tofu to the next level.
Blend chopped lemongrass, garlic, lime juice, soy sauce, and a touch of sugar for a zesty marinade.
Let your ingredients marinate for at least 30 minutes before grilling or roasting them for the best results.
Dish 5
Sweet lemongrass sorbet
For dessert lovers, lemongrass sorbet is an innovative treat that combines sweetness with subtle citrus notes.
Boil sugar syrup with sliced lemongrass until fragrant. Strain it, then mix in lemon juice. Freeze until firm to make a refreshing sorbet that works perfectly as a palate cleanser after spicy meals.