Love lentils? Try these 5 easy recipes
What's the story
Lentils are a staple in most kitchens, thanks to their versatility and nutritional benefits. They are packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them an ideal choice for anyone looking to eat healthy. Here are five unique ways to enjoy lentils, each offering a different flavor profile and cooking method. These recipes will not only diversify your meals, but also highlight the adaptability of lentils in various cuisines.
Dish 1
Spicy lentil soup with coconut milk
This creamy soup combines red lentils with coconut milk and spices like cumin and coriander for a warm, comforting dish.
The lentils cook down to a smooth consistency while the coconut milk adds richness without overpowering the spices.
Perfect for chilly days or as a starter for any meal.
Dish 2
Lentil salad with roasted vegetables
A vibrant salad of cooked green lentils tossed with roasted vegetables, such as bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes.
A dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and fresh herbs like parsley or mint elevates the flavors.
This dish is ideal as a light lunch or side dish at dinner parties.
Dish 3
Lentil curry with spinach
This hearty curry features brown lentils simmered with spinach in a fragrant mix of turmeric, ginger, garlic, and tomatoes.
Served over rice or with flatbread like naan or roti, this dish makes for a filling meal that showcases the earthy taste of lentils against bold spices.
Dish 4
Lentil stuffed bell peppers
Bell peppers stuffed with a mixture of cooked green or brown lentils, mixed with quinoa or rice, diced tomatoes, onions, and spices such as paprika or cumin.
Baked until tender, these stuffed peppers make for an appealing main course, packed full of nutrients.
Dish 5
Lentil burger patties
These patties are made by mashing cooked red or green lentils with breadcrumbs, onions, garlic powder, salt, and herbs like thyme.
Shaped into patties before being pan-fried until golden brown on both sides, they are a delicious vegetarian alternative to traditional burgers.