Try these delicious recipes featuring lotus root

Stir-fried lotus root with vegetables is a quick and easy dish that highlights the natural crunchiness of the lotus root.

Sliced thinly, the lotus root is stir-fried with bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas in a light soy sauce or sesame oil.

The dish retains the crispness of the vegetables while adding a subtle earthy flavor from the lotus root.

It is perfect as a side or main course when served with rice.