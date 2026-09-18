Try these delicious recipes featuring lotus root
What's the story
Lotus root, with its crunchy texture and subtle flavor, is a versatile ingredient in many cuisines. Apart from being a delicious addition to your meals, lotus root is also packed with nutrients. It can be used in a variety of dishes that highlight its unique qualities. Here are five dishes that showcase the delightful taste and texture of lotus root, giving you a new way to enjoy this fascinating vegetable.
Dish 1
Stir-fried lotus root with vegetables
Stir-fried lotus root with vegetables is a quick and easy dish that highlights the natural crunchiness of the lotus root.
Sliced thinly, the lotus root is stir-fried with bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas in a light soy sauce or sesame oil.
The dish retains the crispness of the vegetables while adding a subtle earthy flavor from the lotus root.
It is perfect as a side or main course when served with rice.
Dish 2
Lotus root chips
Lotus root chips are an addictive snack option that brings out the innate qualities of this vegetable.
Thinly sliced and fried until golden brown, these chips are seasoned with salt or spices for an extra kick.
They make for an excellent alternative to regular potato chips and can be enjoyed on their own or as an accompaniment to dips like hummus or guacamole.
Dish 3
Braised lotus root in soy sauce
Braised lotus root in soy sauce is a comforting dish that allows the flavors to meld beautifully over time.
The thick slices of lotus root are simmered in soy sauce, sugar, ginger, and garlic until tender but not mushy.
This preparation method enhances its natural sweetness while infusing it with savory notes from the seasoning agents used during cooking.
Dish 4
Lotus root soup with mushrooms
Lotus root soup with mushrooms makes for a nourishing bowlful packed with flavors from both ingredients.
The soup combines sliced lotus roots with shiitake mushrooms, cooked together in vegetable broth flavored with garlic and onions.
It is a hearty yet light option for any time of the year. It is especially comforting when served hot on chilly days.
Dish 5
Pickled lotus roots
Pickled lotus roots provide an exciting tangy twist on traditional pickling techniques applied to this unique vegetable.
The process involves immersing peeled slices into vinegar brine mixed with sugar, salt, and spices, like mustard seeds and coriander.
This results in a vibrant, flavorful addition to salads, sandwiches, and rice bowls, giving a refreshing contrast to the other ingredients.